New Zealand Central Bank appoints new assistant governor

WELLINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that Karen Silk has been appointed as the new assistant governor and general manager of economics, financial markets and banking.

Silk fills the role previously held by Christian Hawkesby, who became deputy governor of RBNZ in January 2022. She is currently a general manager with Westpac New Zealand, RBNZ said in a statement.

