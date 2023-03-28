New Zealand cenbank unveils draft guidance on managing climate risks

March 28, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday released a draft guidance on how entities can manage climate-related risks within their broader risk management framework.

"It is important for entities to look ahead to a range of plausible future climate scenarios, for example more frequent floods and droughts, in developing actions and targets to ensure that their business model and strategy is resilient," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in a statement.

