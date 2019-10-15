New Zealand cenbank says lower rates may be needed; annual inflation slows

New Zealand's central bank signalled more rate cuts, or even uncoventional stimulus measures, may be needed to counter global headwinds, as figures on Wednesday showed the country's annual inflation rate slowed in the third quarter.
