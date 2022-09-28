New Zealand cenbank proposes changes to improve clarity of risk weighting requirements

Sept 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Thursday proposed changes to the means by which banks should apply risk weighting to their exposures under capital adequacy rules.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said the proposed changes are designed to improve clarity and transparency, but would have little impact on the overall parameters of the changes announced in December 2019.

