New Zealand, Canada sign indigenous collaboration agreement

WELLINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it had signed a indigenous collaboration arrangement with Canada to improve outcomes for indigenous peoples and enhance relationships between indigenous people in the two countries.

It added the purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, cultural and environmental advancements of indigenous peoples through relationship development, improved knowledge sharing and stronger collaboration.

"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson in a statement.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

