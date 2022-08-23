New Zealand, Canada sign indigenous collaboration agreement

US Markets

The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it had signed a indigenous collaboration arrangement with Canada to improve outcomes for indigenous peoples and enhance relationships between indigenous people in the two countries.

It added the purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, cultural and environmental advancements of indigenous peoples through relationship development, improved knowledge sharing and stronger collaboration.

"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson in a statement.

