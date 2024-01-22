New Zealand c.bank to seek views on debt-to-income restrictions on mortgages

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Tuesday it would seek views on introducing debt-to-income (DTI) restrictions and loosening loan-to-value ratios (LVR) for residential lending.

The RBNZ is proposing to allow banks to lend 20% of their residential loans to owner-occupiers with a DTI ratio of six or more and to investors with a DTI ratio greater than seven, whereas at present there is no cap. At the same time, it is looking to ease LVRs.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said the financial stability risks of "boom and bust" credit cycles were significant, so it was important to ensure New Zealand had appropriate policies in place to manage them.

"While the LVR tool is aimed at improving the resilience of the financial system by reducing potential losses when households default on their mortgage, the DTI tool is aimed at reducing the probability of a systemic wave of households defaulting," he said.

"We believe introducing DTI restrictions will reduce financial stability risks, support house price sustainability, and fill a gap that is not covered by existing policies,” Hawkesby added.

The central bank last year introduced the DTI framework allowing it to set limits on the amount of debt borrowers can take on relative to income, but it had not been implemented.

While New Zealand’s central bank is now mandated to solely target inflation, it is also required to impact of monetary policy on housing. House prices, which have stabilised, are down about 15% since their peak in December 2021.

"Introducing DTI restrictions will also allow us to loosen LVR settings without increasing risks to financial stability," Hawkesby said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jamie Freed)

