New Zealand c.bank sees settlement cash levels declining in years ahead

WELLINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said on Wednesday that it expected settlement cash levels in the banking system to decline over the next few years as additional monetary policy tools continue to unwind.

Silk said the central bank was considering the future management of system liquidity, which is the amount of settlement cash in the banking system, in both business-as-usual and crisis settings, drawing on the experience of actions taken to support market functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is more to be learned about where the sufficient level of settlement cash is and how it changes over time," Silk said in a speech delivered at the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Market Summit in Auckland.

