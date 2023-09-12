News & Insights

New Zealand c.bank sees settlement cash levels declining in years ahead

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

September 12, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said on Wednesday that it expected settlement cash levels in the banking system to decline over the next few years as additional monetary policy tools continue to unwind.

Silk said the central bank was considering the future management of system liquidity, which is the amount of settlement cash in the banking system, in both business-as-usual and crisis settings, drawing on the experience of actions taken to support market functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is more to be learned about where the sufficient level of settlement cash is and how it changes over time," Silk said in a speech delivered at the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Market Summit in Auckland.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.