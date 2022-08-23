New Zealand c.bank seeks feedback on policy for overseas bank branches

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Howard

New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it would seek feedback on its policy review for branches of overseas banks operating in the country, which it expects to implement from 2023.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it would seek feedback on its policy review for branches of overseas banks operating in the country, which it expects to implement from 2023.

Key proposals include that all branches in New Zealand be restricted to engaging in wholesale business and the maximum size of a branch be limited to NZ$15 billion ($9.32 billion) in total assets, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said.

($1 = 1.6095 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters