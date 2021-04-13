New Zealand c.bank holds rates at 0.25%, maintains QE

WELLINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its official cash rate (OCR) at 0.25% in a widely expected decision on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion ($70.55 billion). The Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) operation was unchanged.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.

($1 = 1.4174 New Zealand dollars)

