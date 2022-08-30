New Zealand businesses less pessimistic in Aug

New Zealand businesses were less pessimistic in August with a mood lift evident in manufacturing, agriculture and services firms, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 47.8% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 56.7% pessimism level in the previous poll in July.

A net 4% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months, from 8.7% last month.

