New Zealand business sentiment worsens as inflation remains intense

New Zealand business sentiment fell in May as inflation remained intense and firms worried about the economic outlook, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

A net 4.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to

contract in the next 12 months, from 4.0%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

