New Zealand business sentiment worsens as inflation remains intense

WELLINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment fell in May as inflation remained intense and firms worried about the economic outlook, an
ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.
The survey's headline measure showed a net 55.6% of
respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year
ahead. That compared with a 42% pessimism level in the previous
poll in April.
A net 4.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to
contract in the next 12 months, from 4.0%.
