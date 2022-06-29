New Zealand business sentiment continues to weaken as supply issues dominate

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand business sentiment fell again in June as supply-side issues continue to dominate the list of firms' biggest problems, consistent with inflation pressures that are still intense, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

WELLINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment fell again in June as supply-side issues continue to dominate the list of firms' biggest problems, consistent with inflation pressures that are still intense, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 62.6% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 55.6% pessimism level in the previous poll in May.

A net 9.1% of respondents expected their own businesses to

contract in the next 12 months, from a contraction of 4.7% previously.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters