New Zealand business confidences worsens in April - survey

New Zealand business sentiment was a touch worse in April as inflation pressures remain intense and there are expectations of further rises, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 42.0% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 41.9% pessimism level in the previous poll in March.

A net 8.0% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 3.3% last month.

