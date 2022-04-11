New Zealand business confidence worsens as COVID continues to impact

WELLINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence and demand worsened in the first quarter of this year due to the ongoing damage the COVID-19 outbreak is having on the economy, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 40% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 28% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

