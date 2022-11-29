New Zealand business confidence weakens in November - ANZ survey

Nov 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence weakened in November, falling 14 points against the previous month, amid intense inflationary pressures, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 57.1% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, versus a 42.7% pessimism level in the previous poll in October.

A net 13.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months, only 8 points shy of 2009 lows, versus a contraction of 2.5% last month.

Employment intentions were negative for the first time since October 2020, the survey showed.

