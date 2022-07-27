New Zealand business confidence slightly less gloomy

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment was only slightly less gloomy in July as inflation pressures remain intense, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.
The survey's headline measure showed a net 56.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 62.6% pessimism level in the previous poll in June.
A total of 8.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months, from a contraction of 9.1% previously.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
