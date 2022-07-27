New Zealand business confidence slightly less gloomy

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment was only slightly less gloomy in July as inflation pressures remain intense, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 56.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 62.6% pessimism level in the previous poll in June.

A total of 8.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months, from a contraction of 9.1% previously.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.