New Zealand business confidence picks up in July but still negative-survey

July 30, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence improved in July, hitting the highest reading since September 2021, while activity indicators show the economy is slowing but certainly not coming to a stop, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 13.1% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, but that was far better than the 18% pessimism level in the previous poll in Jue.

A net 0.8% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 2.7% last month who saw growth last month.

"Firms remain wary, with most activity indicators subdued. At the same time, though, most are well off their lows of late last year,” said ANZ in a note

