New Zealand business confidence less pessimistic in Q3

New Zealand business confidence improved slightly in the third quarter amid signs that capacity pressures are starting to ease, although the New Zealand economy continues to remain tight overall, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 42% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 65% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

The survey's measure of capacity utilisation was 94.5%, from the previous quarter's 93.4%.

