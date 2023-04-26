News & Insights

New Zealand business confidence largely unchanged - ANZ survey

April 26, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence was largely unchanged in April with retail and agricultural respondents generally more upbeat, ANZ Bank said in a note on Thursday accompanying its business confidence survey.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 43.8% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead versus a 43.4% pessimism level in the previous poll in March.

A net 7.6% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months versus 8.5% last month who saw contraction coming.

"April saw fairly flat activity indicators but falling inflation signals on the whole, consistent with the RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) gradually gaining traction," ANZ said.

