New Zealand Business Confidence largely unchanged - ANZ

Credit: REUTERS/PRAVEEN MENON

March 29, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence was largely unchanged in March as firms are wary but hanging in there, ANZ Bank said in a note on Tuesday accompanying its business confidence survey.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 43.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead versus a 43.3% pessimism level in the previous poll in February.

A net 8.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months versus 9.2% last month who saw contraction coming.

"Though it's early days, you'd have to say things do look like a soft landing – activity indicators are subdued but off the floor, labour market tightness is starting to shift, and inflation and cost indicators are very gradually easing," ANZ said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.