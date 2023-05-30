News & Insights

New Zealand business confidence increases in May

May 30, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

WELLINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence increased in May due to a bounce in a number of activity indicators, ANZ Bank said in a note on Wednesday accompanying its business confidence survey.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 31.1% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead versus a 43.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in April.

A net 4.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months versus 7.6% last month who saw contraction coming.

ANZ added that inflation indicators did ease but the proportion of firms expecting costs to increase in the next three months remained stubbornly high.

