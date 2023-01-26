New Zealand business confidence improves, still weak - ANZ survey

January 26, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence improved in January as the shock of the November Monetary Policy statement wore off, an ANZ Bank survey said on Friday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 52% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, versus a 70.2% pessimism level in the previous poll in December.

A net 15.8% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months, versus a contraction of 25.5% last month.

