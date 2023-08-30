News & Insights

New Zealand business confidence hits highest level in two years but still negative

August 30, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence hit its highest level since mid-2021 in August, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 3.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, but that was much better than the 13.1% pessimism level in the previous poll in July.

"While activity indicators are still at subdued levels, the August ANZ Business Outlook survey was ‘the best of all worlds’ in terms of the monthly moves," the report said.

