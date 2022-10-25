New Zealand business confidence falls in October - ANZ survey

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence deteriorated in October amid intense inflationary pressures, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 42.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, compared with a 36.7% pessimism level in the previous poll in September.

A net 2.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months, from a contraction of 1.8% last month.

(Reporting by Renju Jose and Lucy Craymer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.