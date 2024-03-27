News & Insights

New Zealand business confidence falls as indicators show weakening activity, survey shows

Credit: REUTERS/PRAVEEN MENON

March 27, 2024 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence dropped in March as the business outlook survey showed weakening activity indicators and a slight fall in inflation pressures, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 22.9% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 34.7% optimism level in the previous poll in February.

A net 22.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 29.5% last month.

ANZ said in a note that the economy is broadly following the path laid out for it by the Reserve Bank.

"The good news is making solid progress,” it added. “It's certainly too soon to declare victory. But eyes on the prize; we’re getting there.”

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.