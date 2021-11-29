New Zealand business confidence eases in November

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment fell in November as cost and inflation pressures remained extreme, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 16.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 13.4% pessimism level in the previous poll in October.

A net 15.0% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 21.7% last month.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

