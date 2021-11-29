New Zealand business confidence eases in November

New Zealand business sentiment fell in November as cost and inflation pressures remained extreme, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 16.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 13.4% pessimism level in the previous poll in October.

A net 15.0% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 21.7% last month.

