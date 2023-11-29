New Zealand business confidence continues to rise in November - Survey

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence rose in November amid a bounce in most activity indicators, although the increase was less marked than the first post-election result in October, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 30.8% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 23.4% optimism level in the previous poll in October.

A net 26.3% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 23.1% last month.

ANZ said that the survey corroborates the narrative that a soft landing is in play for New Zealand's economy, but that it remains an open question whether the slowdown will be sufficient to bring inflation all the way back to target in an acceptable time frame.

