New Zealand business confidence continues to rise in Jan - ANZ bank survey

SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence rose in January with inflation expectations taking a step lower, but the proportion of firms planning to raise their prices remained stubbornly high, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 36.6% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 33.2% optimism level in the previous poll in December.

A net 25.6% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 29.3% last month.

"Overall, businesses expect the worst is past," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement. "Although the medicine has been bitter, it's working. We just need those pricing intentions to start playing ball to steer clear of another dose of monetary tightening."

