New Zealand building consents rise in December

The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in December compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was up 0.4 percent.

Building consents were 10.1 percent higher than the same month a year ago. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

