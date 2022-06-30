New Zealand building consents fall in May

WELLINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in May compared with a 8.6 percent drop in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was down 1.4 percent.

Building consents were 7.8 percent higher than the same month a year ago. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

