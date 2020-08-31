New Zealand building consents fall in July

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in July compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

WELLINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in July compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was down 3.9 percent.

Building consents were 0.8 percent lower than the same month a year ago. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More