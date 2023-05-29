News & Insights

New Zealand building consents fall in April

May 29, 2023 — 06:45 pm EDT

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in April compared with a 6.6 percent rise in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was down 2.1 percent.

Building consents were 25.9 percent lower than the same month a year ago. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

