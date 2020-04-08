New Zealand breaks local records with NZ$3.5bn sovereign tap

By John Weavers

SYDNEY, April 9 (IFR) - The New Zealand Treasury broke its own domestic issuance record on Tuesday with a NZ$3.5bn (US$2.08bn) tap of the 1.5% May 15 2031 nominal bond which took the size of the line up to NZ$6.4bn.

An order book in excess of NZ$5bn enabled joint lead managers ANZ, BNZ, CBA and UBS to upsize the reopening from an indicative NZ$2bn minimum amount and hit the tight end of the April 20 2029 nominal government bond plus 32bp–37bp guidance range.

The addition priced at 100.997 for a yield of 1.4025%, which was attractive to relative value investors on a day when Australian, US, UK, Japanese and German 10-year sovereign bonds were yielding 0.90%, 0.71%, 0.34%, 0.01% and minus 0.43%, respectively.

The Treasury said it was pleased by the breadth of demand by investor type and geography. The offshore allocation was in line with non-residents' holdings in the secondary market, which represented 53.9% of outstanding nominal New Zealand government bonds in February 2020.

The funds raised will help the New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA+/AA+) meet its elevated bond issuance forecast for fiscal year 2019/20 of NZ$25bn, a 150% increase from the NZ$10bn projection before the coronavirus pandemic unravelled previous fiscal assumptions.

Another syndication offering may take place before the fiscal year-end on June 30, either via a new nominal bond issue or a tap of an existing bond line, while weekly tender operations have been stepped up to help meet the government's new borrowing requirements.

NZGB prices are supported by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Large Scale Asset Purchase programme which has earmarked purchases of up to NZ$30bn across a range of maturities in the secondary market over 12 months.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

