New Zealand bourse operator NZX hit by cyber attack

Aug 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's exchange operator NZX Ltd NZX.NZ said it was hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday, targeting its websites and markets announcement platform.

NZX halted trading in its cash markets at about 0357 GMT on Tuesday. The company said there was a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that impacted network connectivity, that has since been restored.

The exchange operator, which said the cyber attack was from offshore, will resume normal market operations on Wednesday.

DDoS attacks are among the most common on the internet and are designed to overwhelm websites and internet servers through heightened traffic, until they can no longer cope with the scale of data requested.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

