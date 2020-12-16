New Zealand bounces back with record growth as pandemic measures eased

New Zealand's gross domestic product rose a record 14.0% in the third quarter as measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were eased, official data showed on Thursday.

That is higher than economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll that predicted production-based growth at 13.5% for the quarter.

Annual GDP rose 0.4%, Statistics New Zealand said in its report, compared to expectations of a 1.3% contraction. The GDP numbers also topped forecasts of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand that had pencilled a quarterly and annual growth of 13.4% and -1.3% respectively.

The New Zealand Dollar rose 0.4% to $0.7114 after the announcement. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT)

