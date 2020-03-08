New Zealand banks ready to respond to coronavirus -RBNZ

New Zealand's banks are ready to respond to the impact of a coronavirus outbreak which has the potential to hit banking operations, staff and funding, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has asked all banks about their risk management approaches and preparedness for COVID-19. Governor Adrian Orr said the responses showed the banks were prepared.

