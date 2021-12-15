New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, it said.

If approved by the cabinet, the introduction of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine is expected to start in New Zealand no later than the end of January 2022, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

