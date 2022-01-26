New Zealand annual inflation surges to three-decade high

(Adds details)

WELLINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's annual consumer price index (CPI) hit a three-decade high in the fourth quarter, outpacing analyst forecasts and cementing a view that the central bank will look to tighten monetary policy further next month.

Annual inflation rose 5.9%, from 4.9% in the previous quarter, rising at the fastest rate since a 7.6% annual increase in the year to the June quarter of 1990, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement on Thursday.

CPI rose 1.4% in the quarter ending December from a rise of 2.2% in the third quarter.

The data topped economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 5.7%. In its November monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand forecast a 1.2% rise in quarterly CPI and an annual rate of 5.7%.

The main driver for the surging inflation was housing and transport prices, Statistics NZ said. Prices for construction and rentals for housing jumped, while petrol prices also increased 30% in the year to the December 2021 quarter.

The New Zealand dollar moved little to the news as markets have already priced in more policy tightening by the central bank this year to cool inflationary pressures.

"The persistent rise in inflation to the highest levels in 30 years will be worrying the RBNZ, that's why we expect the Bank to hike aggressively in the first half of this year," said Ben Udy, analyst at Capital Economics.

The RBNZ, which is due to meet on Feb. 23, has already hiked rates twice at its last two meetings, and signalled further tightening this year as it looks to keep inflation near its target 1-3% range and cool a red-hot housing market. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Franklin Paul and Richard Pullin) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.