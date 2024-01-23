New Zealand 4Q CPI rises 0.5% on quarter

WELLINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter, in line with analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

This compares with a 1.8% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation eased to 4.7%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rose 0.5% in the quarter and 4.7% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

