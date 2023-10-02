News & Insights

New Zealand 3rd qtr business confidence improves but remains downbeat –think tank

October 02, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the third quarter improved slightly but the sentiment is generally downbeat, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 52% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 63% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

