New Zealand 2nd qtr business confidence continues to improve but still downbeat –think-tank

WELLINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the second quarter continued to pick up from low levels but firms remain downbeat, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 63% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 66% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

