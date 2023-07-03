News & Insights

New Zealand 2nd qtr business confidence continues to improve but still downbeat –think-tank

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 03, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the second quarter continued to pick up from low levels but firms remain downbeat, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 63% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 66% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.