New Zealand 1st qtr inflation rises, but below market expectations

WELLINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8% in the first quarter, coming in below analyst forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday.

This compares with a 1.4% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation rose 6.9% from 5.9% in the previous year period, a three-decade high.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 7.1%. In its February monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand forecast a 1.4% rise in quarterly CPI and an annual rate of 6.6%. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese) ((lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CPI (URGENT)

