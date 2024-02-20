News & Insights

New York's top court leaves question of PDVSA bonds' validity open

February 20, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - New York state's top court on Tuesday ruled that Venezuelan law governs whether bonds issued by state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL are valid, but left the decision over whether the bonds should be deemed invalid up to federal courts.

The New York State Court of Appeals took up the question after Venezuela's opposition, which has controlled PDVSA's U.S. assets including refiner Citgo Petroleum PDVSAC.UL since 2019, argued that PDVSA's bonds maturing in 2020 had not been approved by Venezuela's National Assembly and thus were invalid.

The bonds are backed by a 50.1% stake in Citgo Holding, a Delaware-registered entity through which PDVSA owns Citgo.

The bondholders' trustee and collateral agent, MUFG Union Bank and GLAS Americas, countered that the contention that the bonds were illegal under Venezuelan law has no bearing in New York, where they were issued.

