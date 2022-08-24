US Markets

New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

Contributor
Daniel Trotta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. It did not detail what grounds may have led to the decision.

Upon weighing arguments from Weinstein's lawyers and prosecutors, the court can uphold the conviction or order a new trial.

In June, a lower appeals court had upheld the conviction, rejecting arguments that the Manhattan trial judge made several errors that tainted the trial.

A Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault in February 2020 and a judge later sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular