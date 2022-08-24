New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

Aug 24 (Reuters) - New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. It did not detail what grounds may have led to the decision.

Upon weighing arguments from Weinstein's lawyers and prosecutors, the court can uphold the conviction or order a new trial.

In June, a lower appeals court had upheld the conviction, rejecting arguments that the Manhattan trial judge made several errors that tainted the trial.

A Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault in February 2020 and a judge later sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((daniel.trotta@reuters.com))

