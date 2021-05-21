New Yorkers Who Get Vaccinated Will Have a Chance to Win Up to $5 Million

Image source: Getty Images

Choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine can protect you and help protect those around you. But in New York, getting vaccinated may also provide a boost to your personal finances.

Lately, states have been finding creative ways to encourage residents to get the vaccine. Many are now offering the chance to win money. In New York, a new pilot lottery ticket program hopes to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Keep reading to learn more about this vaccine incentive worth up to a possible $5 million.

Governor Cuomo's plan to get more people vaccinated

Like many other states, New York wants to increase its number of vaccinated residents. At the time of writing, just over 51% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while just over 43% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced a new incentive that could help to increase numbers.

Those who get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to receive a free New York State lottery ticket worth $20. This incentive is available at a limited number of vaccination sites and runs for a limited time.

Here's how the incentive works

Ten eligible vaccination sites are located in the following locations:

Central New York

Finger Lakes

Long Island

Mid-Hudson

Mohawk Valley

New York City

Western New York

These sites will be open Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28. They will be available to walk-ins and will accept appointments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

All eligible individuals who are 18 and over will be given a free lottery ticket. You're considered eligible if you get your first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of these sites while the incentive is being run.

The free ticket is for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier lottery. Each lottery ticket offers a chance to win money. While the grand prize for this lottery game is $5 million, other prizes range from $20 to $50,000. According to the New York Daily News, anyone who gets a ticket will have a one in nine chance of winning something.

Put extra cash to good use

If you have yet to get vaccinated and you're a New York resident, you may want to take advantage of this incentive. This is a great way to do your part for public health while having a chance to win some extra money.

A winning ticket could be an excellent way to boost your savings. Depending on the amount you win, there's a lot you can do with your prize money, including setting it aside in a high-yield savings account. This way, you can save for an important future purchase or increase your emergency fund.

Many people have struggled with financial difficulties during the pandemic, so this incentive could be an attractive way to potentially earn some extra cash while also protecting against the virus. If you're dealing with money concerns due to the pandemic, you're not alone. We've outlined some coronavirus resources that can provide information to help.

