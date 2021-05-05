US Markets

New York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo says

Contributor
Peter Szekely Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brad Penner

New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Adds details

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

“If you get a vaccination, they will give you a free ticket to the game,” Cuomo said at a press briefing.

In a further move toward returning the country's largest city to pre-pandemic normality, Cuomo also announced that tickets to Broadway shows would go on sale on Thursday for performances beginning on Sept. 4.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((Peter.Szekely@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5302; Reuters Messaging: @peszeke))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular