News & Insights

US Markets
ED

New York utilities watchdog approves NY Transco's power line projects

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

November 16, 2023 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - New York Transco, a major developer of power lines, obtained permits from New York state's utilities regulator on Thursday for three transmission projects that would reduce grid congestion and meet clean energy requirements.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved NY Transco's plan to borrow as much as $1.4 billion to build power lines that would carry at least 3,000 megawatts of power from offshore wind projects.

The lines would be part of NY Transco's $3.26 billion Propel New York Energy project with the New York Power Authority to add three new underground cables connecting Long Island with the rest of state and a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission backbone across western and central Long Island by 2030.

The commission also gave two other approvals for the transfer of facilities from NY Transco to Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc (O&R) and Consolidated Edison Inc (ConEd) ED.N to help transmit lower-cost and renewable electricity produced in upstate New York to downstate customers.

The facilities will allow O&R and Con Ed to connect with NY Transco's $400 million New York Energy Solution project, which includes a 54-mile (87-km), 345 kV transmission line beginning in Rensselaer County and ending in Dutchess County.

"These projects will help ensure that New York meets its clean energy requirements as called for by the Climate Act," said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian.

The act requires all power in the state to come from clean sources by 2040, including 70% from renewable energy by 2030.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.