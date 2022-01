Jan 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N said on Thursday it has agreed to buy subscription-based sports site the Athletic for $550 million in cash.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.