New York Times third-quarter revenue beats estimates

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people subscribed to its digital news products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell 0.4% to $426.9 million in the third quarter, but came above analysts' estimates of $411.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

