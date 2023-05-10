New York Times Shares Drop After Q1 Revenue Misses Analysts' View

(RTTNews) - Shares of The New York Times Company (NYT) are falling more than 5% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter revenue missed the Street view.

Quarterly revenue grew to $560.74 million from $537.43 million last year, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $571 million.

Net profit for the first quarter increased to $22.32 million or $0.13 per share from $4.73 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.19 per share. The consensus estimate was for $0.17 per share.

NYT, currently at $37.15, has traded in the range of $27.59-$42.40 in the last 52 weeks.

